At 6.15% CAGR , Global Construction Glass Market Is Expected to reach USD 66.83 billion in 2026, says Brandessence Market Research

The global demand for construction glass market, in terms of revenue, was worth of USD 45.04 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 66.83 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.15% from 2020 to 2026. The global construction glass market is expected to grow at significant growth rate due to number of driving factor.

Construction glass is one of the most widely used construction materials owing to its broad spectrum of properties. Construction glass is typically translucent glazing material used for external walls and windows. It offers numerous physical and chemical properties. For instance; it is electric resistant, chemical resistant and flexible in molding and remains unaffected to changes in climatic conditions. It is most typically used as transparent glazing material in the building envelope, including windows in the external walls. Glass is also used for internal partitions and as an architectural feature. When used in buildings, glass is often of a safety type, which includes reinforced, toughened, and laminated glasses.

The study provides a crucial view of global construction glass market by segmenting the market based on type, application and region. On the basis of type, global construction glass market is segmented as Low-E glass, special glass and others. On the basis of application, global construction glass market is segmented as residential, commercial and others. The regions covered in global construction glass market are North America, Europe, Asia-pacific and rest of the world. on the basis of country level, global construction glass market sub-divided into U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, china, japan, India, south east Asia, brazil, Mexico, GCC, Africa, etc.

The growth of the global construction glass market is driven by several factors such as increasing growth of construction industry, advancement in the glass industry and rising need for energy efficient temperature management. The construction industry in the arid zones is one of the main investment sectors, especially after the trend towards building new cities in these areas. Construction has always been one of the top revenue-generating industries in the world, the United States construction market is one of the largest. According to Construction Industry Facts, 11.2 million people worked in the construction industry in 2018. Excellent physical and chemical properties of construction glass like thermal insulation, strength and recyclability further add to their popularity. However, a fluctuation in prices of raw materials is one of the major factors which are hampering the growth of global construction glass industry. Moreover, evolving trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of flat glass industry, include increasing usage of advanced nanotechnology in flat glass, solar control glazing for automotive and building glasses, and also lightweight glazing glass and increasing use of hybrid guide plate. These technological advancements in the manufacturing process can provide growth opportunity for construction glass market.