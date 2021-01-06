 

At 6.15% CAGR , Global Construction Glass Market Is Expected to reach USD 66.83 billion in 2026, says Brandessence Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.01.2021, 12:30  |  77   |   |   

PUNE, India, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global demand for construction glass market, in terms of revenue, was worth of USD 45.04 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 66.83 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.15% from 2020 to 2026. The global construction glass market is expected to grow at significant growth rate due to number of driving factor.

BEMR Logo

Construction glass is one of the most widely used construction materials owing to its broad spectrum of properties. Construction glass is typically translucent glazing material used for external walls and windows. It offers numerous physical and chemical properties. For instance; it is electric resistant, chemical resistant and flexible in molding and remains unaffected to changes in climatic conditions. It is most typically used as transparent glazing material in the building envelope, including windows in the external walls. Glass is also used for internal partitions and as an architectural feature. When used in buildings, glass is often of a safety type, which includes reinforced, toughened, and laminated glasses.

The study provides a crucial view of global construction glass market by segmenting the market based on type, application and region. On the basis of type, global construction glass market is segmented as Low-E glass, special glass and others. On the basis of application, global construction glass market is segmented as residential, commercial and others. The regions covered in global construction glass market are North America, Europe, Asia-pacific and rest of the world. on the basis of country level, global construction glass market sub-divided into U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, china, japan, India, south east Asia, brazil, Mexico, GCC, Africa, etc.

Request a Sample Report:@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1361 

The growth of the global construction glass market is driven by several factors such as increasing growth of construction industry, advancement in the glass industry and rising need for energy efficient temperature management. The construction industry in the arid zones is one of the main investment sectors, especially after the trend towards building new cities in these areas. Construction has always been one of the top revenue-generating industries in the world, the United States construction market is one of the largest. According to Construction Industry Facts, 11.2 million people worked in the construction industry in 2018. Excellent physical and chemical properties of construction glass like thermal insulation, strength and recyclability further add to their popularity. However, a fluctuation in prices of raw materials is one of the major factors which are hampering the growth of global construction glass industry. Moreover, evolving trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of flat glass industry, include increasing usage of advanced nanotechnology in flat glass, solar control glazing for automotive and building glasses, and also lightweight glazing glass and increasing use of hybrid guide plate. These technological advancements in the manufacturing process can provide growth opportunity for construction glass market.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

At 6.15% CAGR , Global Construction Glass Market Is Expected to reach USD 66.83 billion in 2026, says Brandessence Market Research PUNE, India, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global demand for construction glass market, in terms of revenue, was worth of USD 45.04 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 66.83 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.15% from 2020 to 2026. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CoinShares XBT Provider ETPs Reach Record Trading Volumes
Newest LG CordZero ThinQ Vac With New Charging Station Delivers Hassle-Free Cleaning Experience
Nickel Rock Resources Announces Preparation for 2021 Exploration Season
Iridium Edge Solar Provides Upgraded Capabilities for Satellite IoT Tracking and Asset Management
Cristal Therapeutics and Intravacc Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Novel Vaccine ...
Essence Group to Showcase Array of Innovative Security, Health and Beauty IoT Solutions at CES 2021
Novo Seeds Portfolio Company CorWave Raises EUR 35 Million for Breakthrough Heart Pump
Electronic Shelf Label Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 2.40 Billion by 2027 at CAGR 15.9% - ...
New Resource for Survivors from NCCN Helps Guide Life After Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment
Telecom Service Assurance Market Size USD 6990 Million by 2026 at CAGR of 5.8% - Valuates Reports
Titel
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
The Real Reason Big Tech Dominated The Market In 2020
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
CoinShares XBT Provider ETPs Reach Record Trading Volumes
Novel Approaches are Required to Satisfy Demand for Comprehensive Cybersecurity
Smart Cities Pivot to Water, Reports IDTechEx
RedHill Biopharma Announces Positive Top-Line Safety and Efficacy Data from Phase 2 COVID-19 Study ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Qiwi plc and Certain Officers - ...
Nanoform sets a new near-term business target for 2021
SDRL - Seadrill Announces Forbearance Agreement
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods