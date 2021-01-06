 

Sierra Metals Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for a Doubling of Output at Its Cusi Mine in Mexico to 2,400 Tonnes Per Day, Including an After-Tax NPV of US$81 Million

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (BVL: SMT) (NYSE AMERICAN: SMTS) (“Sierra Metals” or “the Company”) has filed an independent technical report (the “Report“) prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) on the Cusi Mine in Mexico.

Photo 1 Cusi Mine Arial View (Photo: Business Wire)

The Report dated November 13, 2020, with an effective date of August 31,2020, is entitled "Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Cusi Mine, Chihuahua State, Mexico”. The Report was prepared for Sierra Metals by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. There are no material differences in the Report from those results disclosed in the Company’s press release dated December 10, 2020.

The Report is available for review on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), EDGAR www.SEC.gov and the Company’s website (www.sierrametals.com).

Highlights of the PEA filed include:

  • After-tax Net Present Value (NPV): US$81 Million at an 8% discount rate assuming a long term silver price of US$20/oz
  • Incremental benefit of increasing the production to 2,400 TPD from 1,200 TPD is estimated to have an after tax NPV (@8%) of US$28.1 million, and IRR of 46.8%
  • Net After-tax Cash Flow: US$134 Million
  • Life of Mine & Sustaining Capital Cost: US$91 Million
  • Total Operating Unit Cost: US$35.24/tonne and US$8.83/oz silver equivalent
  • Plant Processing Rate after expansion: 2,400 tonnes per day (TPD)
  • Average LOM Grades for Silver 127.2 g/t (4.1 oz/t), Gold 0.12 g/t, Zinc 0.48% and Lead 0.34%
  • Mine Life: 13 years based on existing Mineral Resource Estimate
  • Life of Mine Silver Payable Production: 33.4 million ounces

Signed by Qualified Persons:

Giovanny Ortiz, B.Sc., PGeo., SRK Principal Consultant (Resource Geology)
Carl Kottmeier, B.A.Sc., P. Eng., MBA, SRK Principal Consultant (Mining)
Daniel H. Sepulveda, BSc, SME-RM, SRK Associate Consultant (Metallurgy)

Quality Control

All technical data contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by:

Americo Zuzunaga, FAusIMM CP (Mining Engineer) and Vice President of Corporate Planning is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Augusto Chung, FAusIMM CP (Metallurgist) and Vice President of Metallurgy and Projects to Sierra Metals is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

