 

Radian Appoints Mary Dickerson as Chief People Officer

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) today announced the appointment of Mary Dickerson as Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer. As Chief People Officer, Dickerson will be responsible for all aspects of human resources at Radian, including Workforce Strategy, Employee Benefits, Compensation, Employee Relations, Executive Development, Human Resource Operations, Inclusion and Diversity, Talent Acquisition and Talent Organizational Development.

Mary Dickerson, EVP, Chief People Officer, Radian (Photo: Business Wire)

Dickerson will report directly to Radian Chief Executive Officer Rick Thornberry and is replacing Anita Scott, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, who retired in December 2020 after more than 20 years with the company.

“A top priority at Radian is ensuring that our people programs and company culture keep pace with our innovative product development and market expansion, and we are excited to welcome Mary to Radian to help further that effort,” said Thornberry. “I am confident that with Mary’s leadership, our highly talented HR team will continue to lay the foundation for our next phase of growth and success. We also want to give our heartfelt thanks to Anita Scott, whose tremendous leadership and contributions to Radian helped make us the great company we are today.”

Dickerson has more than two decades of experience leading human resources at organizations including DLL Group, XL Catlin, Accolade and the Hartford Financial Services Group. Before joining Radian, she served as Executive Vice President, Human Resources at DLL Group, a subsidiary of Rabobank Group, where she led a team of 150 human resource professionals globally for its 6,000 employees in 32 countries. In that role, she was responsible for overseeing the company’s global human resources function and worked to build the organization’s diverse culture, globally connected workforce and best-in-class learning and development program. Dickerson was recognized as the 2020 CHRO of the Year by the Delaware Valley HR Person of the Year Award.

Earlier in her career, Dickerson also held human resources roles for AIG, VisionQuest, Allied Irish Banks and Fitzpatrick Hotel Group. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics with a minor in Sociology from National University of Ireland, and holds an MBA in Management from Saint Joseph’s University and a JD from Widener University School of Law. A licensed attorney admitted to the Pennsylvania Bar, she is a member of The American Bar Association, Association of Corporate Counsel, and The Society of Human Resource Managers. Dickerson is also a volunteer child advocate attorney for the Pennsylvania-based Montgomery Child Advocacy Project.

About Radian

Radian is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Visit www.radian.com to see how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services.

