 

Wyndham Destinations Acquires Travel + Leisure Brand from Meredith Corporation in Strategic Alliance; Wyndham Destinations to Be Renamed Travel + Leisure Co.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) and Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) today announced that Wyndham Destinations has acquired the Travel + Leisure brand and all related assets from Meredith Corporation, combining the travel company’s portfolio of resort, membership, and lifestyle travel brands with the world’s most trusted travel lifestyle content curator and its travel clubs. This acquisition will accelerate Wyndham Destinations’ strategic plan to build on its leading position as the world’s largest vacation club and exchange company and expand into new leisure travel and licensing markets.

“We acquired Travel + Leisure, including access to its global audience of 35 million loyal followers across multiple platforms and nearly 60,000 club members, because it matches our passion and purpose to put the world on vacation. Over the past 18 months, we have laid the foundation to expand our footprint beyond our core vacation ownership business, and today we add one of the most trusted and influential brands in travel through the acquisition of Travel + Leisure,” said Michael D. Brown, president and chief executive officer of Wyndham Destinations. “This iconic brand, along with its authoritative content and wide audience, will help accelerate and amplify the growth of new capital-light travel businesses and services, as we take the next step in expanding our reach within the global leisure travel industry.”

In early 2021, Wyndham Destinations will change its name to Travel + Leisure Co. and will expand its portfolio through various branded products and offerings. The new company will inspire travelers with Travel + Leisure’s expert multi-platform content to grow its membership travel club businesses, launch new branded travel services, and expand brand licensing agreements under its Travel + Leisure Group.

The new Travel + Leisure Co. stock will begin trading under the ticker symbol NYSE:TNL in mid-February 2021.

Meredith will continue to operate and monetize Travel + Leisure’s media across multiple channels, including its advertising and marketing activities, under a 30-year royalty-free, renewable licensing relationship. The agreement ensures that the brand’s long-standing commitment to high-quality, independent travel journalism will continue under the leadership of Travel +Leisure Editor-in-Chief Jacqui Gifford and SVP/Group Publisher, Travel + Leisure Giulio Capua.

