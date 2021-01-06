Ra Medical Systems to Present at H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference
Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: RMED), a medical device company focusing on commercializing excimer laser systems to treat vascular and dermatological diseases, announces that management will present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference.
The Ra Medical Systems presentation can be accessed by registering for the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference here. The webcast will be available beginning January 11, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. Eastern time through January 14, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. The Company’s corporate presentation can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the Company website here.
About Ra Medical Systems
Ra Medical Systems commercializes excimer lasers and catheters for the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. In May 2017 the DABRA excimer laser system received FDA 510(k) clearance in the U.S. for crossing chronic total occlusions, or CTOs, in patients with symptomatic infrainguinal lower extremity vascular disease with an intended use for ablating a channel in occlusive peripheral vascular disease. The Pharos excimer laser system is FDA-cleared and is used as a tool in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. DABRA and Pharos are both based on Ra Medical’s core excimer laser technology platform and deploy similar mechanisms of action. Ra Medical manufactures DABRA and Pharos excimer lasers and catheters in a 32,000-square-foot facility located in Carlsbad, Calif. The vertically integrated facility is ISO 13485 certified and is licensed by the State of California to manufacture sterile, single-use catheters in controlled environments.
