Ra Medical Systems to Present at H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: RMED), a medical device company focusing on commercializing excimer laser systems to treat vascular and dermatological diseases, announces that management will present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference.

The Ra Medical Systems presentation can be accessed by registering for the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference here. The webcast will be available beginning January 11, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. Eastern time through January 14, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. The Company’s corporate presentation can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the Company website here.