Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First Distributor of Foundry Modules in Japan

Fujitsu has used Palantir Foundry since last year to optimize its hardware supply chain, further improve its customer service efforts, and modernize its technological infrastructure, and will continue to do so until at least the end of 2021. Fujitsu will also become the first distributor within Japan of ERP Suite , a Palantir Foundry module. Fujitsu is already using ERP Suite internally to integrate its ERP systems with other critical systems of record. This new module distribution channel will be accompanied by a Foundry certification program for Fujitsu’s DX services business.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) announced today it was expanding its work with Fujitsu with a one-year, $8,000,000 contract between Fujitsu and Palantir Technologies Japan K.K. Fujitsu will also become the first distributor of Palantir’s Foundry platform modules in the Japanese market.

Fujitsu’s distribution of Foundry modules will build on the company’s existing support of customers in their digital transformation journeys, as well as its experience working with large commercial institutions and all branches of the Japanese government.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that builds enterprise data platforms for use by organizations with complex and sensitive data environments. From building safer cars and planes, to discovering new drugs and combating terrorism, Palantir helps customers across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors transform the way they use their data. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

About Palantir Technologies Japan K.K.

Co-founded by SOMPO Holdings, Inc. and Palantir Technologies Inc., Palantir Japan is a kabushiki kaisha established to provide Palantir’s platforms and services in Japan. Palantir Japan enables the digital transformation of Japanese government and commercial institutions by providing the Palantir Gotham and Palantir Foundry platforms and enabling the security of real operational data. For more information, please see https://www.palantir.com/japan or email japan@palantir.com.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 130,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.9 trillion yen (US$35 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir’s expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of its software platforms in Japan. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customer and/or partner; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customer and/or partner or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms’ reliability; and our customer’s and/or partner’s ability to modify or terminate the contract or partnership. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

