 

TransEnterix Provides Preliminary 2020 Year-End Corporate Update

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE American:TRXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery, today provided a preliminary 2020 year-end corporate update.

Recent Highlights

  • Senhance Surgical System received its registration certificate by the Russian medical device regulatory agency, Roszdravnadzor, allowing for its sale and utilization throughout the Russian Federation
  • Southern Surgical Hospital, a hospital based in Louisiana, entered into an agreement to lease and utilize a Senhance Surgical System
  • First pediatric cases utilizing Senhance completed in October, representing the first time that 3mm instruments were used in robotic pediatric surgery
  • First surgical procedures successfully completed using the Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU), leveraging augmented intelligence and machine vision capabilities on the Senhance Surgical System

Year-End Highlights

  • In 2020, ten Senhance Systems were installed under operating leases, nine clinical programs were initiated, and over 1,450 procedures were performed globally
  • At December 31, 2020, the Company had approximately $17.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash. The Company currently expects to have cash to support operations into the third quarter of 2021
  • Fourth quarter revenue is expected to be approximately $1.1 million
  • Full year 2020 revenue is expected to be approximately $3.0 - $3.2 million

“Looking at 2020 as a whole we are pleased with the momentum generated across our organization during these challenging times. We continued to expand our global footprint with new system installations and procedure volumes rebounded in the back half of the year across each of our geographies. In addition, we had a number of regulatory and portfolio expansion milestones including the introduction of machine vision and augmented intelligence which enable the promise of digital laparoscopy,” said Anthony Fernando, President and CEO of TransEnterix. "We built a great foundation in 2020 and we are planning to continue to execute on our strategy in 2021, bringing transformative technology to surgeons, hospitals and patients across the globe.”

