Adam Handwerker Joins Lazard as a Managing Director, Private Capital Advisory Group
Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) announced today that Adam Handwerker will join Lazard’s Financial Advisory business as a Managing Director in the Private Capital Advisory Group, effective immediately. He is based in New York.
“Adam brings over 15 years of experience in real estate private fundraising,” said Holcombe Green, Global Head of Private Capital Advisory, Lazard. “His expertise and strong relationships will enhance our capabilities in the US and strengthen our position as leading advisors in the global real estate funds market.”
Prior to joining Lazard, Handwerker served as managing director at Rialto Capital Management, and, since 2004, held various real estate fund raising roles at Hodes Weill & Associates and at Credit Suisse. He received a Bachelor of Science from Cornell University and a Masters in Real Estate Finance and Investments from New York University.
About Lazard
Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from more than 40 cities across 25 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information on Lazard, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard.
