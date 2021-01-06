Adam Handwerker Joins Lazard as a Managing Director, Private Capital Advisory Group

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) announced today that Adam Handwerker will join Lazard’s Financial Advisory business as a Managing Director in the Private Capital Advisory Group, effective immediately. He is based in New York.

“Adam brings over 15 years of experience in real estate private fundraising,” said Holcombe Green, Global Head of Private Capital Advisory, Lazard. “His expertise and strong relationships will enhance our capabilities in the US and strengthen our position as leading advisors in the global real estate funds market.”