EyeGate Enters Into Agreement for $8.0 Million Private Placement

In accordance with the Purchase Agreement, the Company will issue to Armistice an aggregate of (i) 1,531,101 shares (the “Shares”) of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Common Stock”), and (ii) warrants (the “Warrants”) to purchase an aggregate of 1,531,101 shares of Common Stock, with a combined purchase price $5.225 per Share and Warrant.

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG), (“EyeGate” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company developing and commercializing products for treating inflammatory and immune diseases with a focus on the eye and nervous system, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement in connection with a private placement (the “Private Placement”) with an affiliate of Armistice Capital, LLC (“Armistice”) for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $8.0 million. The Private Placement is expected to close on or about January 6, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Warrants have an exercise price of $5.225 per share, will become exercisable six months following the closing, and have a five-year term.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement to support its operations, including for clinical trials, working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The securities to be issued and sold in the Private placement will not, upon issuance, be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The Company has agreed to file a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to register the resale of the Shares and the Common Stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants described above.

About EyeGate

EyeGate is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing products for treating inflammatory and immune diseases with a focus on the eye and nervous system. PP-001, EyeGate’s lead clinical-stage drug product, is a next-generation, non-steroidal, immuno-modulatory and small-molecule inhibitor of Dihydroorotate Dehydrogenase (“DHODH”) with best-in-class picomolar potency and a validated immune modulating mechanism designed to overcome the off-target side effects and safety issues associated with DHODH inhibitors. PP-001 has been developed in two clinical-stage ophthalmic formulations; PaniJect, an intravitreal injection for inflammatory diseases of the eye including posterior uveitis, and PaniDrop, a novel nano carrier technology eye drop for ocular surface diseases such as viral conjunctivitis and dry eye disease. Intravenous and oral formulations are also in development for conditions outside the ocular space. In addition, EyeGate is developing Ocular Bandage Gel (“OBG”), a modified form of the natural polymer hyaluronic acid, designed to protect the ocular surface to permit re-epithelialization of the cornea and improve ocular surface integrity. OBG, with unique properties that help hydrate and protect the ocular surface, is in clinical evaluation for patients undergoing photorefractive keratectomy (“PRK”) surgery for corneal wound repair after refractive surgery and patients with punctate epitheliopathies (“PE”) as a result of dry eye. For more information, please visit www.EyeGatePharma.com.