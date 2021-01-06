6 January 2021

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

LSE Code: 3USS

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

WISDOMTREE S&P 500 3X DAILY SHORT SECURITIES

RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) wishes to announce that the Extraordinary Resolution regarding the reduction in the principal amount of the WisdomTree S&P 500 3X Daily Short Securities (the “Affected Securities”, with ISIN IE00B8K7KM88) from USD 0.2 to USD 0.02, as set out in a notice to holders of the Affected Securities dated 17 November 2020, was not passed at the adjourned meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities held at 11am on 6 January 2021.