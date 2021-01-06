 

Silence Therapeutics Appoints Michael H. Davidson, MD, to Board of Directors

Silence Therapeutics Appoints Michael H. Davidson, MD, to Board of Directors

Leading expert in lipidology to support Silence as it advances new approach to
treating cardiovascular disease with lead product candidate SLN360

6 January 2021

LONDON, Silence Therapeutics plc, AIM:SLN and Nasdaq: SLN (“Silence” or “the Company”), a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that Michael H. Davidson, MD, has joined the Silence Board as a Non-Executive Director.  

Iain Ross, Chairman of the Board of Silence Therapeutics commented: “Dr. Davidson’s experience as both a researcher and clinician, published author and leading expert on lipidology make him a perfect addition to our Board as we continue to strengthen our proprietary pipeline, including our wholly owned lead product candidate, SLN360, for cardiovascular disease. His unique perspectives that come from having conducted more than 1,000 clinical trials during his career will provide us with valuable insights as we look to rapidly advance our programs through clinical development.”

Dr. Davidson is currently a Professor of Medicine and Director of the Lipid Clinic at the University of Chicago and serves as Chief Executive Officer of New Amsterdam Pharma.  During his more than 30-year career, Dr. Davidson has published more than 350 medical journal articles and authored three books on lipidology. His research background encompasses both pharmaceutical and nutritional clinical trials, including extensive research on statins, novel lipid-lowering drugs, and omega-3 fatty acids.  Dr. Davidson founded the Chicago Center for Clinical Research, which became the largest investigator site in the United States and was acquired by Pharmaceutical Product Development in 1996. Additionally, he founded Omthera Pharmaceuticals in 2008, which was acquired by AstraZeneca in 2013 for $440M, and most recently, he was Founding CEO/CSO of Corvidia Therapeutics, which was acquired by Novo Nordisk for up to $2.1B in 2020.

As a board-certified physician in internal medicine, cardiology, and clinical lipidology, Dr. Davidson was President (2010-2011) of the National Lipid Association, named as one of The Best Doctors in America for the past 15 years and “Father of the Year” by the American Diabetes Association in 2010. He also serves on the Board of Directors of NASDAQ-listed Caladrius BioScience.

