Alkermes Announces Updates to Executive Leadership Team

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS), a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology, today announced a series of changes to its executive leadership team. Blair C. Jackson has been appointed chief operating officer (COO) and Iain M. Brown will assume the role of chief financial officer (CFO), replacing James M. Frates. Mr. Frates will leave the company following a 20-year career at Alkermes to pursue another opportunity.

"Alkermes is focused on executing on our business strategy, including the implementation of our recently-announced Value Enhancement Plan. I am pleased to have Blair and Iain assume these key leadership roles at this pivotal time as we position the company for our next stage of growth and advance our commitment to delivering value to all of our stakeholders," said Richard Pops, chairman and chief executive officer of Alkermes. "On behalf of the entire Alkermes team, I want to thank Jim for his countless contributions to the organization. Jim's dedication and commitment to Alkermes and the disease areas we serve has been an inspiration to us all. We are grateful for his leadership during his tenure and wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Mr. Jackson will expand his current role as senior vice president of corporate planning to become executive vice president and COO, a newly created role which will oversee global operations, quality, finance, information technology, and corporate planning. Mr. Jackson has more than 20 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry and has served in various positions in both a scientific and corporate capacity at Alkermes. Mr. Jackson received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biochemistry from the University of Calgary, a Bachelor of Arts in Chemical Engineering and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Alberta, and a Master of Science in Chemical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.