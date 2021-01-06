 

Summit Wireless Technologies Launches the First Low-cost IoT Module to Support Wireless Multichannel Audio

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.01.2021, 13:05  |  48   |   |   

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading provider of immersive wireless sound technology launched a new internet of things (IoT) transceiver module designed for low-cost wireless audio transmission from TVs and soundbars to surrounds and subwoofer speakers for an immersive sound experience.

The new module named “Discovery” is powered by Summit Wireless advanced Wi-Fi compliant software designed for fixed low latency wireless audio transmission. The transceiver module will keep up to four independent wireless audio channels perfectly synchronized in a room size up to 10 meters square. Discovery is ideally suited for entry level home entertainment systems, including soundbars, TVs, subwoofers and Dolby Atmos applications. The Discovery module introduces a new wireless speaker pairing process option called “ConexUsTM,” which uses a simple button push to pair speakers and assign their correct audio channel. The pairing process typically takes less than 60 seconds once the speakers are powered and placed in the desired home theater configuration. The ConexUs pairing process greatly simplifies the consumers’ out of box experience by eliminating the need for router access, network passwords, special user interfaces or mobile applications.

“In today’s world consumers are investing in their sanctuaries, and home entertainment has become a priority. To date, however, the cost and complexity of setup for surrounds and subwoofer speakers prevented mass market adoption beyond a basic soundbar,” said Tony Parker, VP of Business Development & Strategy at Summit Wireless Technologies. “The new Discovery module significantly lowers the integration cost hurdle for adding wireless speakers to soundbars and TVs that consumers are demanding. ConexUs gives them the confidence to set up the system themselves without the added expense of hiring a custom installer.”

CEO of EDOM Technology Hoffei Hou said, “As a semiconductor agent and distributor, we have our fingers on the pulse of latest trends, and we are seeing a growing demand for cost effective, wireless home entertainment solutions. As the primary distributor for Summit Wireless’ Discovery module in ASIA we are excited to bring the new module to our customer base and feel it will fill a critical market need for robust wireless connectivity.”

About EDOM Technology:

Founded in July 1996, EDOM Technology (TWSE: 3048) is a professional semiconductor agent and distributor based in Taiwan, with subsidiaries in China, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, India and Malaysia. Applications of our distributed products include portable and wearable devices, wireline and wireless communications, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive products, industrial control, computer, opto-electronics and consumer electronics, involving digital, analog and mixed-signal fields. For more information, please visit www.edomtech.com

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.:

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com.

2020 Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Summit Wireless Technologies and the Summit Wireless logo are trademarks of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Summit Wireless Technologies Launches the First Low-cost IoT Module to Support Wireless Multichannel Audio Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading provider of immersive wireless sound technology launched a new internet of things (IoT) transceiver module designed for low-cost wireless audio transmission from TVs and soundbars to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon Continues to Expand Its Transportation Fleet With Purchased Aircraft
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Illumina and Helix Collaborate to Assess Prevalence of New SARS-CoV-2 UK Variant (B.1.1.7) in the ...
Millendo Therapeutics Provides Pipeline and Business Update
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against QuantumScape Corporation and ...
HempFusion Wellness Inc. Shares Posted for Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on January 6, 2021 ...
NRG Completes Direct Energy Acquisition Forming Leading Integrated Energy and Home Services Company
Kaman K-1200 K-MAX Helicopter Achieves Brazil Type Certification
Titel
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for Use in Israel
Acorda Therapeutics Announces Completion of One-for-Six Reverse Stock Split
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
WiSA SoundSend Named A CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree
14.12.20
WiSA Membership Grows to Over 70 Brands
09.12.20
Summit Wireless Launches on M-Vest