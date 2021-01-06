Volt Information Sciences, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and Host Earnings Call on January 13th, 2021

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (“Volt” or the “Company”) (NYSE-AMERICAN: VOLT) a global provider of staffing services, announced today that it will release financial results for its Fourth Quarter and Full-Year ended November 1, 2020, on Wednesday, January 13, after the market close.

Linda Perneau, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Herb Mueller, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 PM ET, to review the Company's financial results. Investors interested in participating on the live call can dial 1-877-407-9039 within the U.S. or 1-201-689-8470 from abroad. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.volt.com.