OLB Projects Continued Strong Revenue Growth in 2021

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB), a provider of cloud-based omnicommerce and payment acceptance solutions for small- and mid-sized merchants, expects to extend its strong financial performance into 2021. According to Ronny Yakov, CEO of OLB Group, the increased appetite for cloud-based merchant services, coupled with the company’s robust solutions portfolio and reputation for personal attention to merchants desiring a hand-on approach, should continue the trends in broadening the merchant base and accelerating sales in the new year.

Yakov noted, “2020 was an unprecedented year and tested our collective resilience on many fronts. OLB overcame these challenges and executed on its mission to provide eCommerce solutions and business services to small- and mid-size merchants. I am especially proud of our onboarding and support teams who worked tirelessly to assist our merchants during the worst parts of the pandemic. Our successes, combined with our greatly improved and comprehensive solutions portfolio, positions the company for continued growth throughout 2021.”