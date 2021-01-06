 

OLB Projects Continued Strong Revenue Growth in 2021

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB), a provider of cloud-based omnicommerce and payment acceptance solutions for small- and mid-sized merchants, expects to extend its strong financial performance into 2021. According to Ronny Yakov, CEO of OLB Group, the increased appetite for cloud-based merchant services, coupled with the company’s robust solutions portfolio and reputation for personal attention to merchants desiring a hand-on approach, should continue the trends in broadening the merchant base and accelerating sales in the new year.

Yakov noted, “2020 was an unprecedented year and tested our collective resilience on many fronts. OLB overcame these challenges and executed on its mission to provide eCommerce solutions and business services to small- and mid-size merchants. I am especially proud of our onboarding and support teams who worked tirelessly to assist our merchants during the worst parts of the pandemic. Our successes, combined with our greatly improved and comprehensive solutions portfolio, positions the company for continued growth throughout 2021.”

Yakov noted several recent achievements that will contribute to 2021 momentum:

  • Secured status as a Payment Facilitator (PayFac) with two major banks
  • Expanded and enhanced all applications and upgraded its merchant boarding process
  • Delivered fully cashless and contactless purchase experiences to merchants and consumers
  • Actively assisted traditionally brick-and-mortar businesses transition to online ordering and fulfillment
  • Achieved listing on NASDAQ in August 2020

Yakov expressed confidence that OLB brands and solutions, including its eVance merchant processing, GHM benefits program, SecurePay payment gateway, and ShopFast omnicommerce platform, will continue to attract new merchants in the coming year.

“Our company is in a strong position to serve the multiple business needs of our customers,” explained Yakov. “OLB has a solutions portfolio that is broad, secure, and dependable, and we have an experienced, talented team. We believe that 2021 will be a very successful year for our entire organization.”

For more information about The OLB Group, please visit www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

Investor Database for Future Press Releases and Industry Updates

Interested investors and shareholders are invited to be added to the corporate email database for corporate press releases and industry updates by sending an email to investorrelations@OLB.com.

