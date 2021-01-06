FireEye to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on February 2, 2021

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced that it will release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 after the close of the U.S. markets. FireEye will host a conference call the same day at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT) to discuss the results.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 877-312-5521 (domestic) or 678-894-3048 (international). A live audio webcast of the call may be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://investors.fireeye.com. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, an archived version of the webcast will be available at the same website.