Orthofix Announces Participation in Upcoming J.P. Morgan Healthcare and ICR Westwicke Conferences

J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference The Company will be presenting on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 2:00pm ET.

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Jon Serbousek and Chief Financial Officer Doug Rice will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

ICR Westwicke Conference 2021

The Company will be presenting on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 4:00pm ET.

Both presentations will be webcast live and will be available on the Company’s website at ir.orthofix.com/events-and-presentations/.

About Orthofix

Orthofix Medical Inc. is a global medical device and biologics company with a spine and extremities focus. The Company’s mission is to deliver innovative, quality-driven solutions as we partner with health care professionals to improve patients’ lives. Headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, Orthofix’s spine and orthopedic extremities products are distributed in more than 70 countries via the Company's sales representatives and distributors. For more information, please visit www.orthofix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210106005135/en/