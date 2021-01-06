 

NIC Inc. Starts 2021 with Three National Awards

NIC Inc., a leading government technology solutions firm, has been named a gold winner in Support Department of the Year and a bronze winner in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Program of the Year in the 10th annual Best in Biz Awards.

NIC was also named to the GovTech 100, an annual list of companies focused on making a difference in state and local government agencies across the United States. The list first began in 2016 and has included NIC each year.

“NIC is very proud to be recognized as one of the best in business in two of the most important sections of what we do: customer support and social responsibility – and to continue making GovTech’s prestigious 100 list,” said Harry Herington, NIC CEO and Chairman of the Board. “These honors are a direct reflection of the hard work and dedication of our employees, who strive to make government more accessible to people and businesses through technology and improve the communities in which we all live and work.”

In the Best of Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America, NIC was awarded gold for Support Department of the Year. The award recognizes NIC’s success in Customer Experience (CX) team, which manages each product’s entire lifecycle and maintain NIC’s competitive advantage in its customer-first approach.

The Best in Biz Awards also recognized NIC with a bronze award in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). NIC employees across the United States are encouraged to take their passions and put them to work in supporting communities. In 2019, NIC employees displayed their commitment to these values by organizing a grassroots effort to raise more than $250,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as the institution fights to end childhood cancer and other deadly diseases.

In addition to its work for St. Jude, NIC also participated, fundraised and volunteered for numerous charities across the country, including Concerns of Police Survivors, Toys for Tots, Veterans Community Project, American Cancer Society, Salvation Army, American Red Cross, community animal shelters and rescues, community Ronald McDonald Houses and Boys and Girls Club of America.

About NIC Inc.

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,000 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kansas, and offices in a majority of U.S. states, NIC partners with government to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences like applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In the COVID-19 era and beyond, NIC helps government agencies rapidly deliver new digital solutions to provide essential services to citizens and businesses alike. Having served the public sector for nearly 30 years, NIC continues to evolve with its federal, state and local government partners to deliver innovative and cost-effective digital government to constituents. Learn more at www.egov.com.

