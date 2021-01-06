 

J2 Global Completes Four Acquisitions in Q4 2020

J2 Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: JCOM), a leading Internet information and services company, announced today that it completed four acquisitions in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The acquisitions listed below grow J2’s global customer base, provide access to new markets and expand J2’s product lineup. The acquisitions include:

RetailMeNot, Inc. (equity)

Digital Media (USA)

Inspired eLearning, LLC (equity)

Cloud Services (USA)

The Aberdeen Group, LLC (equity)

Digital Media (USA)

Logiva A/G (equity)

Cloud Services (Denmark)

Certain terms of the RetailMeNot acquisition were disclosed publicly by J2. Terms of other acquisitions were not disclosed, and the financial impact to J2 is not expected to be material.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading Internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, RetailMeNot, Offers.com, Spiceworks, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What To Expect in its Digital Media segment and eFax, eVoice, iContact, Campaigner, Vipre, IPVanish and KeepItSafe in its Cloud Services segment. J2 Global reaches over 230 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2019, J2 Global had achieved 24 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information, visit: www.j2global.com.

