 

RingCentral Continues Focus on Trust With Cyber Essentials Plus Certification in the United Kingdom

RingCentral UK Ltd., a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions and a wholly-owned subsidiary of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) today announced that the company has secured the United Kingdom National Cyber Security Centre’s (NCSC) Cyber Essentials Plus certification. The certification, under the UK Government's Cyber Essentials scheme, was achieved following a comprehensive external audit process undertaken by Manchester based NCC Group. The Cyber Essentials Plus certification demonstrates robust practice across operational processes and resilient cyber defenses. This certification is part of RingCentral’s ongoing commitment to trust, security, and compliance.

“Trust is the currency of business communications,” said Steve Rafferty, Country Manager, United Kingdom & Ireland at RingCentral. “We are committed to ensuring that our customers can rely on the highest standards of security, compliance, and privacy. Our focus on adding the Cyber Essentials Plus certification is part of that commitment and assures our existing and future customers across the public and private sector that we’re focused on embracing the very highest standards.”

This certification underpins the company's commitment as a key supplier of services to the public sector. In addition, RingCentral undergoes frequent and proactive testing, assessments, and third-party security audits throughout the year to give customers assurance and builds on its core pillars including security, trust, privacy, transparency, and reliability.

For more information on RingCentral’s approach to trust and security, click here.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone    (MVP) platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral Office , a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and a cloud phone system, Glip   the company's free video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings, and RingCentral cloud Contact Centre   solutions. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

