Seres Therapeutics to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) today announced that it will present a corporate overview at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 14 at 11:40 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available under the “Investors and Media” section of Seres’ website. A replay of the presentation will become available approximately one hour after the event and will be archived for 21 days.