Seres Therapeutics Publishes Positive SER-287 Phase 1b Ulcerative Colitis Study Results in Journal Gastroenterology

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) today announced the publication of data analyses from the Company’s Phase 1b trial of SER-287 in patients with active mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis (UC), most of whom were failing current therapies. The study results demonstrated that SER-287 administration was associated with positive impacts on clinical remission, endoscopic improvement, modulation of the gastrointestinal microbiome, and a favorable tolerability profile.

The paper, titled “A Phase 1b Safety Study of SER-287, a Spore-Based Microbiome Therapeutic, For Active Mild-To-Moderate Ulcerative Colitis,” was published as the highlighted cover article in the January 2021 print edition of the leading journal Gastroenterology.

“Individuals with ulcerative colitis are in need of effective therapies with a favorable safety profile, and this Phase 1b study provided promising evidence suggesting that SER-287 has the potential to transform how this disease is managed,” said Lisa von Moltke, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Seres. “We look forward to furthering our understanding of SER-287 in our ongoing Phase 2b ECO-RESET study. The Phase 2b study continues to recruit patients, and though COVID-19 continues to impact operations, we’re encouraged to see that many clinical sites remain active. The study is nearly 90% enrolled, and we expect to obtain topline results in the second half of 2021.”

“The SER-287 Phase 1b clinical and pharmacological data are highly encouraging and suggest that SER-287 could represent a new therapeutic paradigm for ulcerative colitis by targeting underlying biological drivers of the disease. The SER-287 program, and our highly positive SER-109 Phase 3 study results for recurrent C. difficile infection, support the broad opportunity for microbiome therapeutics. We believe that our programs provide clear clinical evidence demonstrating the therapeutic potential of bacterial consortia that target multiple disease-relevant pathways simultaneously and further validate Seres’ reverse translational microbiome platforms for drug discovery and development,” said Matthew Henn, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of Seres and the manuscript’s senior author. “The mechanistic data that we obtain from our clinical studies are invaluable, as these enable us to refine our understanding of how the microbiome can modulate the metabolic landscape in the gastrointestinal tract and, in combination with our preclinical platforms, propel both the discovery of novel microbiome disease targets and the expansion of our microbiome therapeutics pipeline.”