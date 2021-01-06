 

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.01.2021, 13:00  |  21   |   |   

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) (“Rocket”), a clinical-stage company advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies for rare childhood disorders, today announces that Gaurav Shah, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Rocket is scheduled to present on Monday, January 11, 2021, at 2:50 p.m. Eastern Time at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the company’s website, www.rocketpharma.com. A replay of the presentation will be archived on the Rocket website following the conference.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
 Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) (“Rocket”) is advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies that correct the root cause of complex and rare childhood disorders. The company’s platform-agnostic approach enables it to design the best therapy for each indication, creating potentially transformative options for patients afflicted with rare genetic diseases. Rocket's clinical programs using lentiviral vector (LVV)-based gene therapy are for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer, Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I (LAD-I), a severe pediatric genetic disorder that causes recurrent and life-threatening infections which are frequently fatal, Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency (PKD) a rare, monogenic red blood cell disorder resulting in increased red cell destruction and mild to life-threatening anemia and Infantile Malignant Osteopetrosis (IMO), a bone marrow-derived disorder. Rocket’s first clinical program using adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy is for Danon disease, a devastating, pediatric heart failure condition. For more information about Rocket, please visit www.rocketpharma.com.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) (“Rocket”), a clinical-stage company advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies for rare childhood disorders, today announces that Gaurav Shah, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon Continues to Expand Its Transportation Fleet With Purchased Aircraft
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Illumina and Helix Collaborate to Assess Prevalence of New SARS-CoV-2 UK Variant (B.1.1.7) in the ...
Millendo Therapeutics Provides Pipeline and Business Update
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against QuantumScape Corporation and ...
HempFusion Wellness Inc. Shares Posted for Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on January 6, 2021 ...
NRG Completes Direct Energy Acquisition Forming Leading Integrated Energy and Home Services Company
Kaman K-1200 K-MAX Helicopter Achieves Brazil Type Certification
Titel
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for Use in Israel
Acorda Therapeutics Announces Completion of One-for-Six Reverse Stock Split
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Prices Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
09.12.20
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
08.12.20
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Gene Expression, Clinical Biomarker and Preliminary Functional Data from Phase 1 Trial of RP-A501 for the Treatment of Danon Disease
07.12.20
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Presents Positive Clinical Data from its Fanconi Anemia and Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I Programs at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting