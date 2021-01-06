Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) (“Rocket”), a clinical-stage company advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies for rare childhood disorders, today announces that Gaurav Shah, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Rocket is scheduled to present on Monday, January 11, 2021, at 2:50 p.m. Eastern Time at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the company’s website, www.rocketpharma.com. A replay of the presentation will be archived on the Rocket website following the conference.