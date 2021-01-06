Bruker Corporation to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) announced today it will participate in the 39th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, to be held virtually on January 11-14, 2021. Frank Laukien, Chairman, President & CEO and Gerald Herman, CFO will present on behalf of the Company on Monday, January 11th, 2021 at 3:40 PM Eastern Standard Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.bruker.com. A replay of the presentation will be posted in the “Events & Presentations” section of the Bruker Corporation Investor Relations website after the event and will be available for 30 days following the presentation.