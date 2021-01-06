 

Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.01.2021, 13:00  |  47   |   |   

~ Expects to Report KEVEYIS (dichlorphenamide) Fourth Quarter 2020 Revenue of Approximately $8.2 Million and Full-Year 2020 Revenue of Approximately $30.7 Million, a 41.5 Percent Increase over 2019 Revenue of $ $21.7 Million ~

~ Targets Full-Year 2021 KEVEYIS (dichlorphenamide) Revenue Guidance of Approximately $34 Million to $36 Million ~

~ Company on Track to Submit New Drug Application (NDA) for RECORLEV (levoketoconazole) to the FDA in the First Quarter of 2021 ~

~ Company Exercised its Option to Draw-Down an Additional $10 Million Under its Existing Debt Facility in the Fourth Quarter of 2020; Approximately $87.5 Million in Cash on Hand is Expected to Fund Operations Into and Potentially Beyond the First Quarter of 2023 ~

DUBLIN, Ireland and TREVOSE, Pa., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strongbridge Biopharma plc, (Nasdaq: SBBP), a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced preliminary and unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 and provided an update on select corporate priorities for 2021.  

“Our preliminary fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results, along with the previously-announced achievement of positive and statistically significant top-line results from the pivotal Phase 3 LOGICS study of RECORLEV (levoketoconazole), demonstrate the passion and commitment of the entire Strongbridge team to successfully execute against the Company’s strategic plans despite the many challenges associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said John H. Johnson, chief executive officer of Strongbridge Biopharma. “We are confident in the long-term growth prospects for Strongbridge and believe that our progress this past year provides a compelling foundation for continued success in 2021. We are on track to submit a New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for RECORLEV for the treatment of Endogenous Cushing’s Syndrome in the first quarter of 2021 and are preparing for the potential launch in the first quarter of 2022. In parallel, we remain focused on further growing KEVEYIS (dichlorphenamide) revenue and pursuing patent protection for KEVEYIS based upon clinical pharmacology studies that we conducted.”

Seite 1 von 4
Strongbridge Biopharma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update ~ Expects to Report KEVEYIS (dichlorphenamide) Fourth Quarter 2020 Revenue of Approximately $8.2 Million and Full-Year 2020 Revenue of Approximately $30.7 Million, a 41.5 Percent Increase over 2019 Revenue of $ $21.7 Million ~ ~ Targets Full-Year …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nucor Tubular Products Selects PowerFleet Telematics to Improve Steel Manufacturing Safety
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner IV to the ...
Marathon Patent Group and DMG Blockchain Solutions to Form the Digital Currency Miners of North ...
Euro Sun Appoints Peter Vukanovich Non-Executive Chair and Provides Rovina Valley Project Update
C4 Imaging Announces Sirius Positive Signal MRI Marker Given FDA 510(k) Clearance for Use with ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to Capital Markets Day 2021
Neptune Digital Announces Intention to Change Trading Symbol on TSX-V To “NDA”
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
Aerpio Announces Strategic Review after Topline Results from Razuprotafib Glaucoma Phase 2 Trial
Mersana Therapeutics Announces Corporate and Pipeline Updates and 2021 Goals and Anticipated ...
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
3
SBBP (Mcap 120Mio$) 2x pos. P3 in Cushing + 1 Produkt am Markt