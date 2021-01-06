R1 RCM Announces Conversion Agreement with Ascension and TowerBrook

CHICAGO, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management services to healthcare providers, announced that it has entered into an agreement with TCP-ASC ACHI Series LLLP, an investment vehicle jointly owned by Ascension Health Alliance (“Ascension”) and investment funds affiliated with TowerBrook Capital Partners L.P. (“TowerBrook”), for the conversion of all of the 8.00% Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”) held by the joint investment vehicle to common stock. The Preferred Stock, issued in February 2016, was entitled to 8.0% annual payment-in-kind (“PIK”) dividends until February 2023, followed by perpetual 8.0% annual cash dividends, and was not redeemable by R1. As part of the conversion agreement, the joint investment vehicle will receive approximately 139.3 million shares of common stock and a one-time $105 million cash payment. R1 intends to fund the cash payment with cash from its balance sheet.

Conversion of Preferred Stock to Shares of Common Stock to Enhance Alignment with Common Shareholders

Pro forma for the conversion of the Preferred Stock, Ascension and TowerBrook, through the joint investment vehicle, will collectively own approximately 54%1 of R1’s outstanding shares of common stock.

(shares in millions) 1/4/21 (Pre-

Transaction)2 Post-

Transaction Basic Common Shares Outstanding 121.1 121.1 "As Converted" Preferred Stock to Common Shares Pre-Transaction / Common Shares Post-Transaction 117.7 139.3 Total Common Shares Outstanding, inclusive of “As Converted” Preferred Stock Pre-Transaction 238.8 260.4 Future PIK Dividends (“As Converted” to Common Shares) Pre-Transaction 21.6 - Total Adj. Common Shares Outstanding 260.4 260.4

1Excludes the dilutive effect of the warrants Ascension and TowerBrook hold through the joint investment vehicle (representing the right to purchase 60 million shares of common stock at $3.50 per share), warrants held by Intermountain Healthcare (representing the right to purchase 1.5 million shares at $6.00 per share), and any employee stock options and awards.