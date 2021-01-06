 

R1 RCM Announces Conversion Agreement with Ascension and TowerBrook

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.01.2021, 13:00  |  34   |   |   

Conversion of Preferred Stock to Shares of Common Stock to Enhance Alignment with Common Shareholders

Ascension and TowerBrook Committed to Supporting Sustainable Long-Term Growth

CHICAGO, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management services to healthcare providers, announced that it has entered into an agreement with TCP-ASC ACHI Series LLLP, an investment vehicle jointly owned by Ascension Health Alliance (“Ascension”) and investment funds affiliated with TowerBrook Capital Partners L.P. (“TowerBrook”), for the conversion of all of the 8.00% Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”) held by the joint investment vehicle to common stock. The Preferred Stock, issued in February 2016, was entitled to 8.0% annual payment-in-kind (“PIK”) dividends until February 2023, followed by perpetual 8.0% annual cash dividends, and was not redeemable by R1. As part of the conversion agreement, the joint investment vehicle will receive approximately 139.3 million shares of common stock and a one-time $105 million cash payment. R1 intends to fund the cash payment with cash from its balance sheet.

Pro forma for the conversion of the Preferred Stock, Ascension and TowerBrook, through the joint investment vehicle, will collectively own approximately 54%1 of R1’s outstanding shares of common stock.

(shares in millions)          
    1/4/21 (Pre-
Transaction)2 		    Post-
Transaction
Basic Common Shares Outstanding   121.1     121.1
           
"As Converted" Preferred Stock to Common Shares Pre-Transaction / Common Shares Post-Transaction   117.7     139.3
           
Total Common Shares Outstanding, inclusive of “As Converted” Preferred Stock Pre-Transaction   238.8     260.4
           
Future PIK Dividends (“As Converted” to Common Shares) Pre-Transaction   21.6     -
Total Adj. Common Shares Outstanding   260.4     260.4
           

1Excludes the dilutive effect of the warrants Ascension and TowerBrook hold through the joint investment vehicle (representing the right to purchase 60 million shares of common stock at $3.50 per share), warrants held by Intermountain Healthcare (representing the right to purchase 1.5 million shares at $6.00 per share), and any employee stock options and awards.

Seite 1 von 4
R1 RCM Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

R1 RCM Announces Conversion Agreement with Ascension and TowerBrook Conversion of Preferred Stock to Shares of Common Stock to Enhance Alignment with Common Shareholders Ascension and TowerBrook Committed to Supporting Sustainable Long-Term Growth CHICAGO, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - R1 RCM Inc. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nucor Tubular Products Selects PowerFleet Telematics to Improve Steel Manufacturing Safety
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner IV to the ...
Marathon Patent Group and DMG Blockchain Solutions to Form the Digital Currency Miners of North ...
Euro Sun Appoints Peter Vukanovich Non-Executive Chair and Provides Rovina Valley Project Update
C4 Imaging Announces Sirius Positive Signal MRI Marker Given FDA 510(k) Clearance for Use with ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to Capital Markets Day 2021
Neptune Digital Announces Intention to Change Trading Symbol on TSX-V To “NDA”
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
Aerpio Announces Strategic Review after Topline Results from Razuprotafib Glaucoma Phase 2 Trial
Mersana Therapeutics Announces Corporate and Pipeline Updates and 2021 Goals and Anticipated ...
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.12.20
R1 RCM to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference