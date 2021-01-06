 

CEO Letter – 2021 Focus Building on 2020 Success

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValOre Metals Corp. (“ValOre”; the “Company”; TSX‐V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; FRANKFURT: KEQ0) today summarized 2021 goals which aim to build on the 2020 accomplishments at ValOre’s 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Element (“PGE”) Project in northeastern Brazil.

2021 Focus

ValOre issued over 20 news releases documenting accomplishments in calendar 2020, and we expect to report a greater number in 2021 as the Company generates more material corporate and project related news. Subject to final board approval, receipt of any required permits and financing, the ValOre team will be busy building upon a solid year of performance in 2020 as we seek to rapidly advance Pedra Branca. Details will follow in the form of specific activity related news releases, including the following areas of focus:

  • Resource expansion and discovery drilling in specific zones, including Trapia and Santo Amaro;
  • Resource delineation drilling in specific zones, including Esbarro and Curiu;
  • Target advancement drilling at Cana Brava and the recent C-04 ValOre drilling discovery;
  • New discovery target generation and drilling at untested sites over the property;
  • Building on highly encouraging initial results from work related to mineralogy, mineral processing and metallurgy, we will focus on determining the safest, highest margin and most productive project development strategy.

Team Built

In 2020, we added considerable depth and technical talent to the ValOre team (June 18 and Sept 21 news releases). I am honoured to work with such a conscientious group of incredibly hard working and competent professionals in Brazil, Canada, USA and UK. The benefit to shareholders of having some of our industry’s brightest minds focused on adding value through exploration and discovery, while relentlessly interrogating the data to de-risk and advance Pedra Branca, cannot not be overstated. Our path forward is very exciting!

Community Engagement

We strive to have a positive impact on the communities surrounding Pedra Branca, and in particular, the wonderful people of Capitão Mor. We take our responsibilities to the communities seriously and some of this initial commitment included supporting the local medical clinic with donations of supplies in what was a particularly testing year for everyone. As the project activity level scales up, our ability to be a positive element in the community also increases.

