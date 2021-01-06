 

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Review 2020 Accomplishments and Provide 2021 Plans at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference 

- Paltusotine planned to advance to a pivotal Phase 3 trial in acromegaly in H1 2021 -

- Initiation of Phase 1 proof-of-concept study evaluating CRN04894 for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and Cushing’s disease expected in January 2021 -

- Initiation of Phase 1 proof-of-concept study evaluating CRN04777 for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism expected in February 2021 -

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: CRNX), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors, today announced that company management will participate in the 39th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which is taking place in a virtual format. Scott Struthers, Ph.D., Founder & CEO of Crinetics, will present a company update on Wednesday, January 13th at 1:30 pm Pacific Time. A live audio webcast of Dr. Struthers’ presentation may be accessed on the Events section of the company’s website or directly on the J.P. Morgan virtual meeting platform.

During his presentation, Dr. Struthers will discuss Crinetics’ key priorities and anticipated milestones for 2021, including initiating the Phase 3 program for paltusotine (formerly CRN00808) for the treatment of acromegaly, initiating clinical trials for paltusotine in patients with carcinoid syndrome as well as for two new drug candidates for congenital hyperinsulinism (CHI) and diseases of excess adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH). To support the company’s growing pipeline, Crinetics has expanded its development and medical teams with the appointments of several additional clinical endocrinology experts, increasing the company’s total headcount to 90 with plans for continued hiring in 2021.

Dr. Struthers explained, “Crinetics is a leader in designing and developing small-molecule drugs for the treatment of endocrine diseases. Our current focus is on rare endocrine disorders that have serious health consequences that are not being satisfied by current therapeutic options. Looking forward to 2021 and beyond, we plan to advance these programs into late-stage clinical trials and to apply our drug discovery and development expertise to create new drug candidates for additional diseases that we believe can be treated by regulating endocrine systems. As we continue to grow our already exceptional team, we remain committed to creating new life-changing therapeutics that are designed to solve real problems faced by patients and their health care providers.”

