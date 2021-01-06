 

Ocuphire Completes Enrollment in MIRA-2 Phase 3 Clinical Trial Investigating Nyxol for Reversal of Mydriasis

Nyxol has Potential to be a New Treatment Option for Reversal of Pharmacologically-Induced Pupil Dilation

Top-Line Data for MIRA-2 Expected by End of Q1 2021

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders, announced today that it has completed enrollment earlier than expected in its MIRA-2 (NCT04620213) Phase 3 registration clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of Nyxol to reverse pharmacologically-induced mydriasis.

“We are pleased to exceed our enrollment target and reach this important milestone in our Reversal of Mydriasis MIRA-2 program in just over 4 weeks despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mina Sooch, MBA, President and CEO of Ocuphire Pharma. “This current study builds on the positive results achieved in our recent Phase 2b MIRA-1 trial, which provided evidence of Nyxol’s ability to more rapidly return pupil diameter back to normal baselines. MIRA-2 is the first completed trial of our four planned Phase 2 and 3 trials for Nyxol and APX3330 in the upcoming year, highlighting management’s ability to execute on our strategic plan.”

Every year in the U.S., approximately 100 million eye exams are performed that require dilation of the pupil (mydriasis) to examine the back of the eye either for routine check-ups, disease monitoring or surgical procedures. Depending on the individual and the color of their eyes, the pharmacologically-induced dilation can last anywhere from 6 to 24 hours. Dilated eyes have a heightened sensitivity to light and an inability to focus on near objects, causing difficulty with reading, working, and driving.

Ocuphire has been working closely with the market research firm GlobalData to survey several hundred patients and eye care providers (optometrists and ophthalmologists) about Reversal of Mydriasis (as well as Night Vision Disturbances and Presbyopia). Over 65% of surveyed patients reported moderate to severe negative impact of a dilated exam, underscoring the potential value of Nyxol’s role in improving comfort and daily function after pupil dilation. Additionally, an estimated 45% of patients responded that they would be very likely to request a dilation reversal drop, and more than 40% of eye care providers would be likely to use a reversal drop if such a treatment were commercially available.

