 

Baudax Bio to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX), a pharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for acute care settings, today announced that Gerri Henwood, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference, being held virtually January 11-14, 2021.

The presentation will be available for on-demand listening beginning Monday, January 11th at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time and may be accessed on the “Presentations” page within the Investors section of the Baudax Bio website at https://www.baudaxbio.com/news-and-investors. The recording will be available for a period of 30 days following the event.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio is a pharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for acute care settings. The launch of Baudax Bio’s first commercial product ANJESO began in June 2020 following its approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February 2020. ANJESO is a once daily IV NSAID with preferential COX-2 activity, which has successfully completed three Phase III clinical trials, including two pivotal efficacy trials, a large double-blind Phase III safety trial and other studies for the management of moderate to severe pain. In addition to ANJESO, Baudax has a pipeline of other pharmaceutical assets including two novel neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBAs) and a proprietary chemical reversal agent specific to these NMBAs which is currently in preclinical studies, and intranasal dexmedetomidine which is being developed for possible uses in pain or sedation. For more information please visit www.baudaxbio.com.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations Contact:
Argot Partners
Sam Martin / Claudia Styslinger
(212) 600-1902
sam@argotpartners.com
claudia@argotpartners.com

Baudax Bio, Inc.
Ryan D. Lake
(484) 395-2436
rlake@baudaxbio.com

Media Contact:
Argot Partners
David Rosen
(212) 600-1902
david.rosen@argotpartners.com


