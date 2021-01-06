Baudax Bio to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX), a pharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for acute care settings, today announced that Gerri Henwood, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference, being held virtually January 11-14, 2021.



The presentation will be available for on-demand listening beginning Monday, January 11th at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time and may be accessed on the “Presentations” page within the Investors section of the Baudax Bio website at https://www.baudaxbio.com/news-and-investors. The recording will be available for a period of 30 days following the event.