Ress Life Investments A/S, Decisions of annual general meeting 2021

Ress Life Investments A/S Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv DK-1057 Copenhagen K Denmark CVR nr. 33593163 www.resslifeinvestments.com To: Nasdaq Copenhagen Date: 6 January 2021

Ress Life Investments A/S announces the events of the annual general meeting

held on 6 January 2021.

At the annual general meeting of Ress Life Investments A/S held on Wednesday 6 January 2021, the following decisions were taken:

• The 2019/2020 Annual Report was approved – cf item 1 of the agenda.

• Appropriation of the year's result was approved - cf item 2 of the agenda.

• Søren Andersen, Jeppe Buskov, Ketil Petersen and Anne Buchardt were re-elected to the Board of Directors - cf item 3 of the agenda.

• The Remuneration Policy and the Remuneration Report was approved - cf item 4 of the agenda.

• The remuneration of the Board of Directors for the financial year 2020/2021 was

approved – cf item 5 of the agenda.

• Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditor – cf

item 6 of the agenda.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud

gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com

Tel +46 7 366 072 42

Attachment