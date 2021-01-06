 

C4 Therapeutics Announces Key 2021 Milestones to Support Progress Toward Goal of Four Clinical-Stage Programs by Year-End 2022

– Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for Lead Candidate CFT7455, a MonoDAC targeting IKZF1/3 for the Treatment of Hematologic Malignancies, Under FDA Review; Initiation of Phase 1/2 Trial Expected in 1H 2021 –

IND Application Submission for CFT8634, a BiDAC targeting BRD9 for Synovial Sarcoma and SMARCB1-deleted Tumors, Planned for 2H 2021 –

BRAF and RET Programs Expected to Advance to IND-enabling Studies During 2021

Year-End Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities Expected to Provide Runway to End of 2023

WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of small-molecule medicines that selectively destroy disease-causing proteins through degradation, announces key milestones for 2021, including C4T’s transition into a clinical-stage company and advancement of the Company’s pioneering targeted protein degrader portfolio.

“C4T’s achievements in 2020, including the recent IND submission for our lead candidate, position us for considerable progress in 2021,” said Andrew Hirsch, president and chief executive officer of C4 Therapeutics. “Pending FDA clearance, we look forward to initiating our first clinical trial, evaluating CFT7455 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies. In addition, leveraging the capabilities of our TORPEDO platform, we are advancing a broad portfolio of differentiated targeted protein degraders, which we believe have distinctive benefits over traditional small molecule approaches. This includes plans to submit an IND for CFT8634 and progress two additional BiDAC programs into IND-enabling studies, alongside continued investment in our discovery efforts. These strategic objectives keep us on track to deliver four programs into the clinic by the end of 2022.”

“This is an exciting time for C4T as we embark on our first clinical study, advancing our mission to transform patient treatment through targeted protein degradation,” said Marc Cohen, executive chairman and co-founder of C4 Therapeutics. “I would like to acknowledge the tremendous work of the entire C4T team over the last five years to get us to this inflection point.”

2021 ANTICIPATED KEY MILESTONES

  • Initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for CFT7455 in relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphomas and multiple myeloma in 1H 2021. CFT7455 is an orally bioavailable MonoDAC (Monofunctional Degradation Activating Compound) targeting IKZF1/3 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies such as multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
