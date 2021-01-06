The Lovesac Company Announces Participation in the 2021 ICR Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lovesac Company (Nasdaq:LOVE) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 ICR Conference held virtually on Monday, January 11, 2021, at 12:30 pm Eastern Time.



The fireside chat will be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website, investor.lovesac.com. An online archive will be available on that site following the presentation.