African Gold Group Announces Multiple Broad High-Grade Gold Intersects Near Surface at Kobada Gold Project, Including 38.20 g/t Au

TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- African Gold Group, Inc. (TSX-V: AGG) (“ AGG ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing Exploration Drilling Programme and the recent positive drill results at the Kobada Gold Project.

Significant new drill intersects of the infill drilling at the main shear zone of the Kobada Gold Project. Drilling highlights include: 3.5 g/t Au over 14.0 m from 113.0 to 127.0 m (Drill hole KB20_PH4A_20) Including 38.20 g/t Au over 1.0 m and 3.09 g/t Au over 1.0 m 1.24 g/t Au over 11.0 m from 104.0 to 131.0 m (Drill hole KB20_PH4A_4) Including 8.92 g/t Au over 1.0 m 5.14 g/t Au over 1.65 m from 146.5 to 148.15 m (Drill hole KB20_PH4A_23)

The drill program has extended the depth of the oxide-sulphide boundary from an anticipated 110 m to a more realistic 180 m at the northern extensions of the main shear zone, representing ~60% increase. This has highlighted the continuity of the mineralization at depth beneath the current pit design and the presence of high grades to support potential future underground mining at Kobada.

High grade gold mineralisation, plus numerous recent strong intersections consistently reported from outside the mineral resource estimate in the NI 43-101 Technical Report on Kobada Gold Project dated June 17, 2020 (the “2020 DFS”) will be incorporated in the next mineral resource estimate update on track for early 2021.



To date, the Company has drilled 6,258 metres of the combined Diamond Drilling (“DD”) and Reverse Circulation drilling (“RC”) with encouraging results continuing to show deeper than anticipated extensions of the orebody at depth as well as additional mineralized zones outside of the known ore zones.

The Company`s key internal goal for Q1 2021 is to further demonstrate the considerable potential for increased resource base at the Kobada Gold Project. The Company expects to incorporate the results of the drilling programme in the next mineral resource estimate update on track for early 2021.

Danny Callow, Chief Executive Officer of AGG commented:

“We are very pleased with the continued positive results at our flagship Kobada Gold Project in Southern Mali. The drilling campaign to date has consistently intercepted deeper oxides and new mineralised oxide zones that were not anticipated in the original plan. Based on these results we believe that it is necessary to continue to extend the drilling in the Phase 4 infill drilling campaign, as well as look to start to drill the extension of the main shear zone as a Phase 5 programme. We have worked hard to design an extended drilling strategy which we believe will continue to show the true potential of the Kobada deposit”

Overview of Drilling Programme

The Company`s 2021 drilling programme is focused on the following targets:

Increase resource from newly identified shear zones at Kobada, Faraba and Kobada Est concessions (Phase 3)

Conversion of the inferred resources to measured and indicated category, with the goal of expanding the Reserve base to over 1 Moz (Phase 4)

Strike extension of the main shear zone at Kobada concession (Phase 5)



The Company has completed its Phase 4A drilling aimed at upgrading the inferred resource in oxides at the northern extension of the current pit design at the Kobada Gold Project concessions. After evaluating the results, the Company intends to continue with Phase 4B and C, aiming at the complete conversion of most of the inferred oxide resources across the known ore bodies.

The Company intends to continue drilling for the northern strike extension of the highly prolific Kobada Shear (Phase 5 ABC) and at its neighbour, the Gosso shear zone, where the initial drilling results has confirmed gold mineralisation not only at surface, but also along its dip at depth (Phase 3 ABC).

Drill rigs have been operating since early September 2020, and despite heavy rains, the Company has made very good progress in its exploration drilling programme. To date, 6,258 m have been drilled, of which 4,035 m were RC and 2,223 m were DD. The assay results from the infill drilling campaign on the Kobada main shear zone have confirmed that to date, large portions of the geological model and the anticipated grade of the inferred oxide mineral resource correlate positively with the 1.34 g/t mean grade currently used in the existing inferred resource estimate. In addition, the boundary between the oxidised lithologies and the unaltered (sulphide) lithologies has been repeatedly intersected at deeper levels than anticipated. These results are conducive to adding more volume at depth to the inferred mineral resource in the oxides and a positive future target for further infill drilling, which was not initially anticipated at the start of the campaign.

The drilling campaign to upgrade a portion of the inferred oxide mineral resources is part of a three-phase drilling campaign. The objective of the current drilling campaign is to upgrade the inferred oxide resource to a higher confidence category, test the northern extension of the Kobada shear beyond the last known occurrence in the northern parts of the Kobada concession and the initial drill-testing of the neighbouring Gosso shear zone (see press release dated October 20, 2020).

Figure 1: Plan view of drilling campaign at Kobada. Solid lines represent holes drilled to date:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e358102-d58c-46f1 ...

Kobada Gold Project

The Kobada Gold Project is an advanced stage gold development project located in Mali, one of Africa`s largest gold producing nations. The property is located 126 km south-west of Bamako, the capital city of Mali, in the Birimian Greenstone Belt, with excellent transportation links to the capital and excellent logistics routes via other West African ports.

In July 2020, the Company released the 2020 DFS that showed Kobada`s potential as a highly profitable standalone mine, delivering IRR of 45.5% and NPV of US$284 m, with an AISC of US$788/oz Au.

The Company continues to advance the Kobada Gold Project through an exploration drilling programme in parallel to negotiations on securing the financing for the construction of the project. Advanced discussions with a number of institutional investors are underway.

About African Gold Group

African Gold Group is a TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AGG) listed exploration and development company with a focus on building Africa’s next mid-tier gold producer. The Company has a highly experienced board and management team with a proven track record in the African mining sector operating mines from development through to production. AGG’s principal asset is the Kobada Gold Project in southern Mali, which is in an advanced stage of development having completed the 2020 DFS and is targeting gold production of 100,000 oz per annum by Q2 2022. As well as the initial Kobada Gold Project, other exploration locations have been identified on the Kobada, Farada and Kobada Est concessions, offering potential for an increase in resource. For more information regarding African Gold Group visit our website at www.africangoldgroup.com.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Dr. Andreas Rompel, PhD, Pr. Sci. Nat. (400274/04), FSAIMM, Vice President Exploration of AGG, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and by Mr. Uwe Engelmann (BSc (Zoo. & Bot.), BSc Hons (Geol.), Pr.Sci.Nat. No. 400058/08, MGSSA), a director of Minxcon (Pty) Ltd and a member of the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions.

Table 1: Assay results from the mineralized zone

Mineralized Zone Includes BHID From To Composite

Length (m) Composite

Grade (g/t) From To Includes

(m) Includes

(g/t) KB20_PH4A_4 27.00 38.00 11.00 1.24 28.00 29.00 1.00 2.00 KB20_PH4A_4 29.00 30.00 1.00 1.49 KB20_PH4A_4 36.00 37.00 1.00 8.92 KB20_PH4A_15 84.00 87.00 3.00 0.82 85.00 86.00 1.00 1.46 KB20_PH4A_15 100.00 101.00 1.00 2.00 100.00 101.00 1.00 2.00 KB20_PH4A_15 124.00 140.00 16.00 0.82 124.00 125.00 1.00 7.57 KB20_PH4A_15 130.00 131.00 1.00 3.23 KB20_PH4A_15 151.00 154.00 3.00 1.73 151.00 152.00 1.00 4.83 KB20_PH4A_17 59.00 60.00 1.00 1.53 59.00 60.00 1.00 1.53 KB20_PH4A_18 21.00 23.00 2.00 0.29 KB20_PH4A_18 67.00 68.00 1.00 0.30 KB20_PH4A_18 86.00 135.00 49.00 0.60 87.00 88.00 1.00 13.60 KB20_PH4A_18 114.00 115.00 1.00 1.18 KB20_PH4A_18 123.00 124.00 1.00 5.26 KB20_PH4A_19 24.00 28.00 4.00 1.03 25.00 26.00 1.00 2.87 KB20_PH4A_19 67.00 70.00 3.00 1.22 68.00 69.00 1.00 1.67 KB20_PH4A_19 69.00 70.00 1.00 1.44 KB20_PH4A_19 101.00 102.00 1.00 1.30 101.00 102.00 1.00 1.30 KB20_PH4A_20 57.00 65.00 8.00 0.64 57.00 58.00 1.00 2.95 KB20_PH4A_20 113.00 127.00 14.00 3.50 113.00 114.00 1.00 3.09 KB20_PH4A_20 114.00 115.00 1.00 38.20 KB20_PH4A_20 117.00 118.00 1.00 1.28 KB20_PH4A_20 118.00 119.00 1.00 1.56 KB20_PH4A_20 122.00 123.00 1.00 1.31 KB20_PH4A_20 146.00 161.00 15.00 0.49 151.00 152.00 1.00 1.20 KB20_PH4A_20 154.00 155.00 1.00 1.21 KB20_PH4A_20 156.00 157.00 1.00 1.02 KB20_PH4A_22 18.00 19.00 1.00 0.41 KB20_PH4A_22 65.00 74.00 9.00 0.31 65.00 66.00 1.00 1.36 KB20_PH4A_22 87.00 88.00 1.00 0.65 KB20_PH4A_22 117.00 129.00 12.00 0.58 123.00 124.00 1.00 3.62 KB20_PH4A_22 124.00 125.00 1.00 1.10 KB20_PH4A_22 137.90 163.00 25.10 0.67 137.90 139.34 1.44 1.28 KB20_PH4A_22 139.34 142.00 2.66 1.26 KB20_PH4A_22 150.70 152.70 2.00 2.17 KB20_PH4A_22 156.00 157.00 1.00 5.19 KB20_PH4A_23 2.50 3.50 1.00 8.15 2.50 3.50 1.00 8.15 KB20_PH4A_23 54.80 55.90 1.10 6.56 54.80 55.90 1.10 6.56 KB20_PH4A_23 60.90 86.00 25.10 0.37 67.80 69.00 1.20 1.49 KB20_PH4A_23 84.85 86.00 1.15 2.51 KB20_PH4A_23 146.50 148.15 1.65 5.14 146.50 148.15 1.65 5.14

Cumulative Mineralization Widths

BHID Cumulative

Mineralization Width

(m) Mean Grade

(g/t) KB20_PH4A_4 11.00 1.24 KB20_PH4A_15 23.00 0.99 KB20_PH4A_17 1.00 1.53 KB20_PH4A_18 52.00 0.58 KB20_PH4A_19 8.00 1.13 KB20_PH4A_20 37.00 1.66 KB20_PH4A_22 48.10 0.58 KB20_PH4A_23 28.85 1.15

Significant Intersections (above 1 g/t Au)