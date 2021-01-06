 

Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQX AQSP) to Webcast Live at the KCSA Cannabis Investor Conference Hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on January 7, 2021

LAKE FOREST, Il, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQX: AQSP) (www.AcquiredSalesCorp.com) today announced that on Thursday, January 7, 2021, Chairman and CEO Gerard M. “Gerry” Jacobs, JD, Vice Chairman and COO Nicholas S. Warrender, and President and CFO William C. “Jake” Jacobs, CPA, will be presenting live at the KCSA Cannabis Investor Conference Hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com at 10:00 AM ET on January 7, 2021.

There are no fees to log-in, attend the live presentation or ask questions. 

Click the following link to pre-register for the event: https://bit.ly/3ntV6uT

This will be a live, interactive online event. Investors are invited to ask Acquired Sales Corp. questions in real-time.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Acquired Sales Corp.
Acquired Sales Corp. (AQSP) is focused upon investing in rapidly growing companies that make hemp-derived, cannabinoid-infused products such beverages, lotions, oils, dabs, cartridges, hemp cigarettes, tinctures, bath bombs, balms, body washes, and gummies. On February 24, 2020, AQSP acquired 100% of Warrender Enterprise Inc. d/b/a Lifted Made (formerly d/b/a Lifted Liquids) (www.LiftedMade.com), of Zion, Illinois. AQSP also owns 4.99% of CBD-infused beverage and products maker Ablis Holding Company (www.AblisBev.com), and of craft distillers Bendistillery Inc. d/b/a Crater Lake Spirits (www.CraterLakeSpirits.com) and Bend Spirits, Inc. (www.Bendistillery.com), all located in Bend, Oregon. Also, Lifted Made has a 50% membership interest in SmplyLifted LLC, which plans to sell tobacco-free nicotine pouches under the brand name FR3SH (www.GetFR3SH.com). Please read AQSP's filings with the U.S. SEC which fully describe our business and the Risk Factors associated therewith, including but not limited to conditions to closing our acquisitions, the need to raise capital for our acquisitions and operating activities, and potential share dilution associated with such acquisitions and capital raises. Learn more by subscribing to our newsletters at www.LiftedMade.com and www.AcquiredSalesCorp.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.  Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

CONTACTS:

Acquired Sales Corp.
Attn: Gerard M. Jacobs, Vice Chairman and CEO
Phone: 847-915-2446
Email: GerardMJacobs@AcquiredSalesCorp.com
Website: www.AcquiredSalesCorp.com  

Lifted Made
Attn: Nicholas S. Warrender, Founder and CEO
Phone: 224-577-8148
Email: ceo@LiftedMade.com
Website: www.LiftedMade.com

Virtual Investor Conferences
Attn: John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
Phone: (212) 220-2221
Email: johnv@otcmarkets.com
Website: www.OTCMarkets.com


Disclaimer

