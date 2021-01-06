 

Pluristem Announces Appointments of Two Directors to Board

globenewswire
06.01.2021   

The new Directors enhance the Board's strategic capabilities in preparation for future growth and commercialization endeavors

HAIFA, Israel, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:PSTI) (TASE:PSTI), a leading regenerative medicine company developing a platform of novel biological therapeutic products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Maital Shemesh-Rasmussen, a global health-tech marketing strategist, and Mr. Rami Levi, a leader in global marketing and international governmental affairs, to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Maital Shemesh-Rasmussen brings over 20 years of diverse commercialization experience across various industries. Driving growth in the health-tech sector, she has specifically focused on personalized care and patient-centric, data-driven products and value-based approaches. From 2018 to 2020, she served as Global Head of Solution Marketing at Roche Diagnostics Information Solutions, where she defined Roche's new health-tech strategy, bringing to market advanced digital solutions and commercial models that positioned Roche as a world leader in health technology.

Key positions previously held by Ms. Shemesh-Rasmussen include: Director of Strategic and Product Marketing at Oracle Healthcare and Precision Medicine (2013-2016), where she drove penetration of the informatics, analytics and precision medicine market; Vice President of Global Marketing at JPMorgan Chase Bank (2002-2007), where she led global marketing and technology innovation to generate multimillion-dollar growth; Founder & CEO of Rasmussen Communications marketing agency, where she shaped marketing strategies and messaging for financial, health and technology firms; a consultant for startups; and a Board Member/Marketing Chair of Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society Northern California. Her education includes a BA in Behavioral Sciences, Magna Cum Laude, from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, studies for an MA in Political Science and Communication at Bar-Ilan University, and the Executive Education Program in Strategy, Finance and Computer Science at Columbia University, New York.

Mr. Rami Levi, Founder and President of Catalyst Group International, brings over 30 years of experience in managing successful international projects on five continents, partnering with world leaders, and connecting nations and industry on a global scale. His career, spanning both the public and private sectors, has included five diplomatic missions on behalf of the State of Israel, as well as the founding of several successful companies. A leading expert in international affairs, global market development, crisis management, strategic planning and government regulatory management, Mr. Levi has generated and managed major cross countries agreements over the years.

