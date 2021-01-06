Pluristem Announces Appointments of Two Directors to Board

The new Directors enhance the Board's strategic capabilities in preparation for future growth and commercialization endeavors

HAIFA, Israel, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:PSTI) (TASE:PSTI), a leading regenerative medicine company developing a platform of novel biological therapeutic products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Maital Shemesh-Rasmussen, a global health-tech marketing strategist, and Mr. Rami Levi, a leader in global marketing and international governmental affairs, to its Board of Directors.



Ms. Maital Shemesh-Rasmussen brings over 20 years of diverse commercialization experience across various industries. Driving growth in the health-tech sector, she has specifically focused on personalized care and patient-centric, data-driven products and value-based approaches. From 2018 to 2020, she served as Global Head of Solution Marketing at Roche Diagnostics Information Solutions, where she defined Roche's new health-tech strategy, bringing to market advanced digital solutions and commercial models that positioned Roche as a world leader in health technology.