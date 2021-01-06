Fulcrum Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference.



A webcast will be available on-demand on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. ET through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal and on the Investor Relations section of the Fulcrum website at https://ir.fulcrumtx.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will also be available on the Company’s website for 90 days after the conference.