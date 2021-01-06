 

Fulcrum Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference.

A webcast will be available on-demand on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. ET through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal and on the Investor Relations section of the Fulcrum website at https://ir.fulcrumtx.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will also be available on the Company’s website for 90 days after the conference.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics
Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum’s proprietary product engine identifies drug targets which can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. The company has advanced losmapimod to Phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and Phase 3 for the treatment of COVID-19. Fulcrum has also advanced FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia into Phase 1 clinical development.

Contact:
Christi Waarich
Director, Investor Relations
and Corporate Communications
617-651-8664
cwaarich@fulcrumtx.com


