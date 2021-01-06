 

Skylight Health Announces Voluntary Lock-Up Agreements with Founders and Executive Team and Begins Trading on TSX Venture

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.01.2021, 13:00  |  59   |   |   

TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc (TSXV:SHG; OTCQX: SHGFF) (“Skylight Health” or the “Company”), announced today that founders and key management representing over 23 million of the common shares outstanding have entered into voluntary lock-up agreements with the Company (the “Agreements”), representing 100% of the shares subject to the initial lock-up. Included among the Shareholders are the Company’s founders and executive management team. The voluntary lock-up Agreements stipulate that these shareholders will not, subject to limited exception, offer to sell, contract to sell, lend, pledge or otherwise dispose of any Skylight Health securities, or enter into any transaction to such effect, directly or indirectly, in addition to other restrictions until July 6, 2021, or beyond.

Prad Sekar, CEO & Co-Founder of Skylight Health, commented, “The lock-up agreements announced today reflect the continued confidence that myself, and my co-founder Kash Qureshi have in the future of Skylight Health. We have not sold a single share to-date and have complete confidence in our ability to deliver on the vision we have for building Skylight Health into one of the most important contributors to the U.S healthcare industry. We will continue to execute on our plan, responsibly manage the Company’s liquidity and continue to preserve and create long-term shareholder value.”

Skylight Health will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SHG as of today.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group (TSXV:SHG; OTCQX:SHGFF) is a healthcare services and technology company, working to positively impact patient health outcomes. The Company operates a US multi-state health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory/diagnostic testing. The Company owns and operates a proprietary electronic health record system that supports the delivery of care to patients via telemedicine and other remote monitoring system integrations. With a patient roster of over 150,000 patients, the Company’s operations servicing 15 states and continues to expand in services and locations both organically and by way of strategic acquisitions.

Disclaimer

