 

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Announces the Initiation of Multiple Early-Stage Clinical Trials

Advancing the development of its oral SERD, WEE1 inhibitor and BCL-2 inhibitor product candidates

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers, today announced that Zentalis has initiated patient dosing in three new combination and monotherapy clinical trials:

  • A Phase 1b combination trial with ZN-c5 and abemaciclib (marketed as Verzenio by Eli Lilly) in ER+/HER2- advanced breast cancer;
  • A Phase 1 combination dose escalation trial with ZN-c3 and chemotherapy in advanced ovarian cancer; and
  • A Phase 1 trial with ZN-d5 in acute myeloid leukemia and Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

“At Zentalis, our primary focus is to rapidly bring novel and transformative medicines to patients diagnosed with a wide variety of cancers,” said Dr. Anthony Sun, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals. “With the initiation of these clinical trials during the fourth quarter of 2020, we are excited to explore the potential benefit of our candidates, either as a monotherapy or in combination, assessing the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of the treatments. These data will provide key insight needed for future trials, laying the foundation to continue to advance the investigation of ZN-c5, ZN-c3 and ZN-d5.”   

For more information on the trials, visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About ZN-c5

ZN-c5 is an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) being developed for the treatment of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer. This form of breast cancer is reliant on the estrogen receptor for tumor growth and survival. Zentalis is currently conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of ZN-c5 in patients with ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer as a monotherapy. The Company is also investigating ZN-c5 in combination studies, including a Phase 1/2 trial with palbociclib (Ibrance) through a clinical research collaboration with Pfizer and a Phase 1b trial with abemaciclib (Verzenio) through a clinical research collaboration with Eli Lilly.

