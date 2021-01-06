 

Everbridge Awarded New Public Warning Patent Enabling 5G Multicast Content Distribution for Its Next-Generation Population Alerting Platform Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced the company received an important new patent related to its world-class Public Warning system, which already serves the entire populations of 11 countries in Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The patent pertains to a multimedia-capable platform that delivers both traditional text alerts using Cell Broadcast (CB) and multimedia content such as audio, images, and video using Multicast Content Distribution (MCD).

Everbridge Awarded New Public Warning Patent Enabling 5G Multicast Content Distribution

Multicast technology builds upon 5G, the emerging wireless standard poised to become the foundation of next-generation mobile networks. The patent was delivered out of work in support of the European Union (EU) funded 5G-Xcast project, which focuses on incorporating broadcast and multicast communication enablers in 5G, in compliance with local regulations and privacy guidelines.

“A missing persons alert, for example, is typically a text-only cell broadcast,” explained Ajay Nigam, Chief Product Officer for Everbridge. “Now, in addition to sending a description of the missing person, a multicast could include a picture of the individual, a video of the area authorities are searching, and audio for the hearing impaired. A more robust alert with rich information could help first responders find the person more quickly with the public’s help, and potentially save a life.”

As the most scalable platform in the industry, Everbridge provides the only public warning system combining cell-broadcast and address-, group-, and location-based, multi-channel technologies. Everbridge Public Warning meets and exceeds the needs of any country, public authority, or region looking for an advanced warning solution to protect its citizens and visitors, a crucial distinction in light of the European Union directive requiring member countries to have a population-wide alerting system in place by June 2022. Everbridge currently supports population-wide alerting in Australia, Greece, Iceland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Singapore and Sweden, as well as deployments within all of Canada’s provinces and multiple states in India.

