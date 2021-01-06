- Plasma feed has gained considerable popularity among a large populace and may continue to be a top preference for consumers during the forecast period

- For maintaining good animal health, superior-quality feed is required, and based on this aspect, the global plasma feed market may derive promising growth across the forecast period of 2020-2030

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The escalating concerns regarding the spread of zoonotic diseases and heightening meat consumption around the world have made animal health a crucial factor. Plasma feed is high in nutrients and minerals, thus providing great health prospects. This aspect may bring extensive growth opportunities for the plasma feed market.

Plasma feed comprises plasma proteins derived from animals and also consists of plasma as feed ingredients. It is easily digestible and provides good protein content. Therefore, all these factors contribute extensively to the growth of the plasma feed market.

The researchers at Transparency Market Research (TMR), after a thorough and scrutinized analysis on all the factors estimate the global plasma feed market to expand at a high CAGR of ~5 percent across the tenure of 2020-2030. The global plasma feed market was valued at US$ 2.4 bn in 2019.

Plasma feed is immunoglobin-rich. Immunoglobin is a vital component for guarding animals against bacteria and viruses. Thus, this factor augurs well for the growth of the plasma feed market. Feeds are added with antibiotics. But antibiotics have some side effects on animals and are banned in most parts of the globe. Plasma is an ideal substitute for antibiotics. The utilization of plasma as a substitute for antibiotics in animal feed may increase the growth rate of the plasma feed market substantially.

The analysts primarily attribute the growth of the plasma feed market to factors like escalating meat consumption and the heightening popularity of animal proteins may bring expansive growth prospects for the plasma feed market.

The analysts further advise the players in the plasma feed market to focus on research and development activities to strengthen their position.