Element Solutions Inc to Participate in the CJS Securities 21st Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)(“Element Solutions”) announced today that Benjamin Gliklich, Chief Executive Officer, will make a presentation and participate in a virtual fireside chat at the CJS Securities 21st Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference on Wednesday, January 13th at 8:00 a.m. ET. During the presentation, Element Solutions will discuss its recent performance amongst other topics.

A live webcast of the presentation and Q&A session will be made available in the Investors section of www.elementsolutionsinc.com. Slides related to the presentation will also be made available in this section prior to the event.