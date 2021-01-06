Kopin to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of innovative wearable computing technologies and solutions, announced today that Mr. Richard Sneider, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Friday, January 15th at 2:00 PM ET.

A live Webcast of the event will be made available on the investor relations portion of Kopin's website at https://www.kopin.com/investor-events/.