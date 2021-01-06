 

Tradeweb Reports December Total Trading Volume of $18.2 Trillion

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.01.2021, 13:30  |  39   |   |   

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today reported total trading volume for December of $18.2 trillion (tn). Average daily volume (ADV) for the month was $834.5 billion (bn), an increase of 28.0 percent (%) year over year (YoY).

Tradeweb fully electronic trading captured a record 10.6% of U.S. High Grade TRACE and 4.5% of U.S. High Yield TRACE in December. Rates Derivatives captured record SEF market share for the month.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, Tradeweb reported record ADV of $897.9bn, up 30.9% YoY. Tradeweb captured quarterly record TRACE market share in U.S. High Grade and U.S. High Yield bonds, with fully electronic representing the majority of each. Quarterly ADV records were also set in U.S. High Yield, Chinese bonds and Repurchase agreements.

Lee Olesky, Tradeweb CEO, said: “A strong December capped off a record quarter for Tradeweb, with all of our asset classes contributing. While our volumes in 2020 were impacted by a variety of factors including remote work, massive debt issuance and periods of market volatility, our fourth quarter success was clearly driven by broader adoption of electronic trading tools and protocols. We believe this trend towards more electronic trading will continue into 2021.”

For the fourth quarter of 2020, Tradeweb reported preliminary average variable fees per million dollars of volume traded of $2.51.

Tradeweb also reported record ADV of $838.0bn, up 15.3% YoY, for the year ending December 31, 2020, with total annual volumes of $211.2tn.

December Highlights

RATES

  • U.S. government bond ADV was up 27.5% YoY to $92.0bn, and European government bond ADV was up 21.0% YoY to $20.4bn.
    • Trading activity in U.S. Treasuries continued to be supported by growth in execution via firm streams as well as new client acquisition. Higher global government bond issuances continued to support robust secondary trading, while a clearer outlook regarding the COVID-19 vaccines, the U.S. election, and Brexit also contributed to heightened activity.
  • Mortgage ADV was up 23.7% YoY to $183.4bn.
    • Low mortgage rates continued to support new home sales and refinancing activity continued to drive origination, furthering trends that began this past summer.
  • Rates derivatives ADV was up 14.6% YoY to $195.8bn.
    • Global swaps market share1 continued to increase, driven by gains in trading of swaps ≥1 yr as growth initiatives such as trading via request-for-market (RFM) and EM swaps continued to see more traction. Trading of alternative risk-free rates also saw solid growth. Growth in swaps <1 yr volumes was driven by both FRA and OIS trading.

CREDIT

Seite 1 von 3
Tradeweb Markets Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tradeweb Reports December Total Trading Volume of $18.2 Trillion Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today reported total trading volume for December of $18.2 trillion (tn). Average daily volume (ADV) for the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon Continues to Expand Its Transportation Fleet With Purchased Aircraft
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Illumina and Helix Collaborate to Assess Prevalence of New SARS-CoV-2 UK Variant (B.1.1.7) in the ...
Millendo Therapeutics Provides Pipeline and Business Update
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against QuantumScape Corporation and ...
HempFusion Wellness Inc. Shares Posted for Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on January 6, 2021 ...
NRG Completes Direct Energy Acquisition Forming Leading Integrated Energy and Home Services Company
Kaman K-1200 K-MAX Helicopter Achieves Brazil Type Certification
Titel
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for Use in Israel
Acorda Therapeutics Announces Completion of One-for-Six Reverse Stock Split
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
Tradeweb Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings