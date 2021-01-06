Brian Caveney, Chief Medical Officer and President of Labcorp Diagnostics, Named to Modern Healthcare's 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare

Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced that Dr. Brian Caveney, chief medical officer and president of Labcorp Diagnostics, was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the 100 most influential people in healthcare in 2020.

Photo courtesy of Labcorp

According to Modern Healthcare, editors of the publication and its readers selected the most innovative and resilient candidates who influenced the course that healthcare took during a global crisis and used current events as an inspiration to do better.

“I am extremely proud of Labcorp’s diagnostics and drug development teams who have worked day and night to address the COVID-19 pandemic through science, collaboration, and innovation,” said Dr. Caveney. “Since becoming the first commercial lab to launch a COVID-19 PCR test in March, Labcorp has increased testing capacity, created multiple testing options and worked closely with clinical research partners on vaccines and therapies. I am honored to be recognized by Modern Healthcare, but I could not have done it without my amazing colleagues who have worked tirelessly throughout the year to address the healthcare crisis.”

Dr. Caveney joined Labcorp after serving as chief medical officer of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC). He also served as chief clinical officer of Mosaic Health Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of Blue Cross NC for strategic investments in diversified health solutions. Prior to Blue Cross NC, Dr. Caveney was a practicing physician. He is currently an assistant professor at Duke University Medical Center.

In June 2020, Dr. Caveney was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of this year’s 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives.

The complete ranking is featured in the December 7 issue of Modern Healthcare, and profiles of the honorees are available at ModernHealthcare.com/100MostInfluential.

