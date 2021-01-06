Avicanna Advances Pharmaceutical Epilepsy Program With Collaboration With the University Health Network and GMP Manufacturing of its First Pharmaceutical Preparation

UHN scientists will be analyzing Avicanna’s RHO Phyto cannabinoid-based products for their efficacy on comorbidities and seizure control in addition to identifying optimized cannabinoid and non-cannabinoid ratios for future drug development.

First fully GMP and ICH compliant manufacturing of Avicanna’s proprietary pharmaceutical preparation to treat epilepsy has been completed by Altea Farmaceutica S.A. in preparation for registration and commercialization in South America.

TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. (“Avicanna” or the “Company“) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a master services agreement (the “Master Services Agreement”) with the University Health Network (“UHN”) for projects to be performed by Dr. Peter Carlen as the principal investigator related to epilepsy. Additionally, the company has completed the technical transfer and first pharmaceutical pilot production of its epilepsy drug candidate at Altea Farmaceutica S.A. (“Altea”) in Bogota, Colombia, a major step required for the final preparation for its registration and commercialization in South America.

The epilepsy research collaboration is lead by Dr. Peter Carlen, who is a Senior Scientist at the Krembil Research Institute at UHN and a world-renowned researcher in the field of epilepsy. Dr. Carlen's laboratory will be analyzing Avicanna's RHO Phyto and pharmaceutical cannabinoid-based products (the “Products”) for their efficacy in the treatment of seizures. The partnership will also co-develop a high throughput electrophysiological testing system for the evaluation of multiple cannabinoid ratios and in combination with standard epileptic drugs. In addition, the system will examine standard anti-seizure drugs for their efficacy in the model and determine the potential synergistic value of adjunctive cannabinoids, and cannabinoids as monotherapy in treating seizures in this in vitro setting.