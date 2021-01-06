Solid Biosciences to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company focused on advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), today announced that Ilan Ganot, Chief Executive Officer, President and Co-Founder, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 8:20 am ET. Following the prepared remarks, several members of the leadership team will be available for Q&A.



Institutional investors interested in meeting with management during the conference may reach out to their J.P. Morgan representative.