 

Thryv, Inc. to expand international footprint with intent to acquire Australia’s Sensis Holdings

Provides access to 2.3 million small businesses; Sensis is Australia’s leading small business digital solution provider

Dallas, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv software, the end-to-end client experience platform for small businesses, today announced it is in discussions to acquire Sensis Holding Limited, Australia’s leading provider of marketing solutions serving small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

“Sensis represents an extraordinary international expansion opportunity,” said Thryv CEO and President Joe Walsh. “Sensis is a highly respected national player that has long helped Australia’s small businesses to market themselves successfully.”

The acquisition will allow Australia’s entrepreneurs to run their businesses smarter by using Thryv.  Australia is experiencing a digital revolution and SMBs are embracing tools to adapt to a rapidly changing landscape. Australia boasts 2.3 million SMBs, which Thryv will target with its small business software. The acquisition will also bring more than 100,000 existing Sensis clients under the Thryv Inc. banner, many of which are ideal candidates for the Thryv SaaS platform.

“Our success in the U.S. in helping small businesses optimize their operations, coupled with an Australian market that is digitizing, gives us confidence that expanding internationally is a natural step in our long-term growth strategy,” Walsh said. “As we work with ‘unclouded’ businesses, those who have yet to adopt cloud-based software, we know we can create great value for small businesses. The pandemic has hampered small businesses, which are vital to the global economy and local communities, particularly in Australia where many small businesses are just beginning to invest in technology.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to deploy our Thryv SaaS platform and ensure businesses are staying connected with their end customers. Sensis is a world class company with a seasoned and savvy management team led by CEO John Allan, and we are confident that this team, as our partners, will deliver tremendous value to Australia’s SMBs. We believe purchasing companies such as Sensis represents an efficient way for us to scale rapidly and will result in enhanced value for our stakeholders.”

