 

OptimizeRx to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference on January 11, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.01.2021, 13:31  |  38   |   |   

ROCHESTER, Mich., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of digital health solutions for life science companies, physicians and patients, has been invited to present at H.C. Wainwright’s BioConnect Conference being held virtually on January 11-14, 2021.

The company’s presentation will be available on-demand via the H.C. Wainwright conference portal here and in the investor relations section at investors.optimizerx.com beginning at 6:00 a.m. Eastern time on Monday, January 11.

OptimizeRx CEO, William Febbo, will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the conference.

Management will discuss the company’s expanding addressable market due to the launch of new digital health solutions, and how an increasing number of enterprise-level, recurring revenue engagements are keeping the company on track for another year of record growth.

OptimizeRx generated $34.3 million in trailing 12-month revenue ended September 30, 2020, up 44% compared to the same year-ago period.

Register for the conference here. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative. For any questions about OptimizeRx, please contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About H.C. Wainwright
H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.  H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright’s team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998. For more information about H.C. Wainwright, visit www.hcwco.com.

About OptimizeRx 
OptimizeRx is a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians and patients. Connecting over half of healthcare providers in the U.S. and millions of patients through a proprietary network, the OptimizeRx digital health platform helps patients afford and stay on medications. The platform unlocks new patient and physician touchpoints for life science companies along the patient journey, from point-of-care, to retail pharmacy, through mobile patient engagement.  

For more information, follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com.  

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements 
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such as in section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision. The words 'estimate,' 'possible' and 'seeking' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date the statement was made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition and other material risks. 

OptimizeRx Contact  
Doug Baker, CFO 
Tel (248) 651-6568 (x807) 
dbaker@optimizerx.com  
  
Media Relations Contact  
Maira Alejandra, Media Relations Manager 
Tel (754) 245-7070  
malejandra@optimizerx.com 
  
Investor Relations Contact  
Ron Both, CMA  
Tel (949) 432-7557  
oprx@cma.team  




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OptimizeRx to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference on January 11, 2021 ROCHESTER, Mich., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - OptimizeRx Corp. (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of digital health solutions for life science companies, physicians and patients, has been invited to present at H.C. Wainwright’s BioConnect …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner IV to the ...
Marathon Patent Group and DMG Blockchain Solutions to Form the Digital Currency Miners of North ...
Euro Sun Appoints Peter Vukanovich Non-Executive Chair and Provides Rovina Valley Project Update
C4 Imaging Announces Sirius Positive Signal MRI Marker Given FDA 510(k) Clearance for Use with ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to Capital Markets Day 2021
Neptune Digital Announces Intention to Change Trading Symbol on TSX-V To “NDA”
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
Aerpio Announces Strategic Review after Topline Results from Razuprotafib Glaucoma Phase 2 Trial
Mersana Therapeutics Announces Corporate and Pipeline Updates and 2021 Goals and Anticipated ...
Cidara Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
MedMira Announces Product Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe