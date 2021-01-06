Collection Sites Launches COVID-19 Testing Site at Town of East Hampton’s Town Hall Campus; Medivolve Inc. Name Change Becomes Effective Today

TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medivolve Inc. (“Medivolve”) (formerly “QuestCap Inc.”) (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:34C1) is pleased to announce the opening of a new collection site at the Town of East Hampton’s Town Hall Campus. This site will provide COVID-19 testing services for an initial term of 6-months. With individual sites currently achieving strong sales with 7-day rolling average of 96 tests per day and average test price exceeding US$95 per test, this one site can add substantively to Medivolve’s top-line revenue.

Through a partnership with the Town of East Hampton, Collection Sites opens testing centre at the town’s Town Hall Campus, completing expansion into New York.

In addition, the Company announces that trading of its common shares under its new name “Medivolve Inc.” and new ticker “MEDV” on the NEO is expected to commence on January 6, 2021, one day earlier than as previously stated in a press release dated December 29, 2020.

About the East Hampton Collection Site Opening

Local media has also recognized the value of Collection Sites COVID-19 testing centres, covering the launch of the site with an article ( view article ). Please note this site be a standard walk-up testing site. With a strong location and a town population of over 20,000, this testing site is expected to generate strong sales over the period of operation.

“After working closely with the Town of East Hampton, we are happy to officially launch the collection site and provide COVID-19 testing services to local residents,” says Mr. Tim Shelburn, President of Collection Sites. “As individuals return from holiday, we expect a strong demand for testing, especially as local media provide continued recognition for our testing centres.”

The pop-up labs will be managed by Las Vegas based company Collection Sites, LLC and powered by Alcala Testing and Analysis Services, a CLIA-licensed laboratory based in San Diego, California. Appointments and payments will be handled through an online portal www.testbeforeyougo.com .

The testing centers will offer convenient access to rapid antibody and antigen (pending availability) tests - which take 8-10 minutes to administer and provide results within 24 hours. The sites also offer regular RT-PCR. All tests can be administered with insurance coverage options. The tests results can be communicated via text or email and can be accompanied with a certificate of good health via a HIPAA-compliant smartphone application.